Aditi Rao Hydari on Sufiyum Sujathayum: Attracted to story's innocence

A romantic offering featuring her as a dancer who falls in love with a Sufi singer marks Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam film debut. "When I heard the narration, I was moved," says the actor of Sufiyum Sujathayum, which pairs her alongside Jayasurya and hits the web tomorrow. "If I have a little fear about doing justice to [a character's] emotional journey, [I give a nod to the film]. I was attracted to this story's innocence and purity. There is no right and wrong as far as true love is concerned. Situations could be right or wrong, but love isn't," she says of the film that is expected to tackle love outside marriage.

Films on infidelity have rarely found success in cinema, and while Hydari says she isn't taking a "moralistic stand", she opines that lovers are often burdened with others' perceptions. "Only those [in love] understand what they're going through. Intentions are important when discussing any equation."

M Jayachandran's compositions have weaved together this offering that depends heavily on its music. "Many [filmmakers] do not use music as a distraction, but as a tool to identify emotions of characters. Music is crucial to this world as well."

