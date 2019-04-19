Aditya Verma cries foul as BCCI gives grants to BCA

cricket

Aditya Verma, who is the secretary of the rival Cricket Association of Bihar, also met the amicus curiae PS Narsimha in New Delhi to brief him about the alleged violations by BCA office-bearers and non-compliance of the Lodha report

Aditya Verma, the petitioner in the 2013 spot fixing case, has filed an application in the Supreme Court with regards to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decision to transfer R10.81 crore to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on April 15, despite the state body not being (according to him) Justice Lodha Committee recommendations-compliant.

Verma, who is the secretary of the rival Cricket Association of Bihar, also met the amicus curiae PS Narsimha yesterday in New Delhi to brief him about the alleged violations by BCA office-bearers and non-compliance of the Lodha report.

While the CoA has released the funds after the amicus curiae's nod, Narsimha has informed the CoA to write to the BCA for clarifications on the allegations levelled by Verma.

Verma in his application to the apex court has stated: "Documents appended with this application evidently goes to show that Rabi Shankar Prasad Singh, the honorary secretary, and his committee of management is continuing in the office of Bihar Cricket Association for not less than 12 years by now and this disqualified committee of management has been held to be partly compliant by the BCCI, and accordingly they have also been advanced with an amount of Rs 10,81,00,000 on 15.04.2019.

This is all being done by the BCCI keeping in dark this Hon'ble Court. The committee of management [of BCA] is in contravention to the judgment dated 09.08.2018 passed by this Hon'ble Court, and therefore they are required to be suitably punished under the provisions of contempt of courts Act for flouting and violating the judgment." Verma pleaded that the Supreme Court "direct [the] BCCI to declare the present committee of management of Bihar Cricket Association to be disqualified".

