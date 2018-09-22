Afghan U-19 coach: Focus on ODI, not T20s

cricket

Afghanistan U-19 head coach Andrew Moles has advised his wards to concentrate on 50-over cricket instead of Twenty20 as the team prepares for the upcoming Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

"My problem as a coach is trying to help the youngsters play for longer [duration] and not just hit fours and sixes. When you follow that, you only get short scores. So I'm trying to educate them about building an innings and not just hitting boundaries," said Moles, who played first-class cricket in England.

