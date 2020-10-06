Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passes away after car mishap

Afghanistan's Najeeb Tarakai (L) in action against Zimbabwe in the T20 Tri-nations cricket series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on September 14, 2019. Photo: AFP

Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman has passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Afghanistan Cricket Board officials took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the tragic death of cricketer Najeeb Tarakai

ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!



May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020

Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and he had subsequently undergone surgery. He was being treated in Nangarhar, Afghanistan Cricket Board had tweeted on Saturday.

Tarakai's last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.

He played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Tarakai's highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017. He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20. He also registered first-class centuries and ten fifties in his career.

