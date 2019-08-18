After 'Nimbu Paani' dress, what's with Masaba Gupta's banana post?

famous-personalities

Masaba's fashion shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show

Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta's designs beautifully blend traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. She specializes in styling women in ethnic wear using various fabrics like silk, chiffon and cotton blending with rich embroidery work. Recently she had posted a picture of herself in a blue dress which had lemons printed all over it. She called it the 'Nimbu Paani' dress in the caption which she wrote for the picture.

Recently, she posted a picture where she was seen in a yellow-coloured outfit. She adorned a yellow transparent jacket along with yellow palazzos. However, what got us to question was the banana post that she shared after that. She posted a picture of a banana.

As she has done in the past that she has taken inspiration from food items to design clothes, it seems like the inspiration for this dress comes from a banana.

Masaba's fashion shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards.

