After Period. End Of Sentence, Guneet Monga reveals her upcoming slate of projects

Marking her Oscar win with a bash, Guneet Monga reveals the upcoming slate of films

Guneet Monga

Precisely a month after Guneet Monga's venture won India an Oscar accolade at the recently concluded 91st Academy Awards, the filmmaker was part of a bash on home turf to mark the film's victory. Publicist Rohini Iyer held a do at a Khar restaurant recently to mark the film winning Best Documentary Short Subject, and invited the crème de la crème of tinsel town to make merry.

Incidentally, Monga's Period. End Of Sentence also bagged a title at an Indian awards gala, which also saw the filmmaker slip into her Oscar attire. Ask her if her selection is now a lucky charm and she says, "It is turning out to be! I should wear it at every award function. But, the [gold and black piece] suited the [Oscar and Filmfare galas'] themes. Also, I am in favour of repeating outfits."

Her upcoming slate of projects, she promises, are also likely to stimulate the minds of cinephiles. "It is the story that chooses you, and not the other way around. I hope I am able to tell better stories. I am working on a film with Suriya in the south. This is my first Tamil production, and we roll next week. Then, I have a film with Sanya Malhotra. I love her." Having enjoyed the adulation of her fans from India and abroad this far, Monga, following her Oscar win, is now being noticed by fresh eyes.

"It is exciting when people know you, and look forward to what you create. Today, with the digital platform gaining prominence, there's more [to explore]. More storytellers are needed. Validation with the awards is [testimony] that we are heading in the right direction."

