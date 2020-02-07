After Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani oozes charm in a sequined Sabyasachi saree
Isha, whose makeup was done by Shaan Muttathil looked breathtaking in the sequinned saree which is one of the best from designer Sabyasachi's latest collection
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family left no stone unturned to make their presence felt at actor Armaan Jain's star-studded wedding bash. From sons, Akash and Anant to daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, family friend Radhika Merchant and sister-in-law Tina Ambani, all graced the after-wedding party that marked Armaan Jain's new beginning.
Well, it seems as if Mukesh's little princess Isha Ambani gave the gala night a miss. But pictures shared by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee paint a different story. A few hours after the wedding party was over, Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures where the Ambani heiress can be seen in an ensemble designed by him. Isha had also graced the grand event which was held at the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai.
It seems the paps couldn't get hold of a picture or two of Isha on the night of the wedding bash. But the pictures shared by designer Sabyasachi have left many swooning over Isha's latest outfit which she chose for Armaan Jain's after-wedding party.
Isha, who has always garnered the attention of the media for her throwback photos, and romantic pictures with husband Anand Piramal opted for a chic and sequined saree by Sabyasachi. In the pictures shared by Sabyasachi, Isha Ambani can be seen exuding beauty and charm in the stunning silver ensemble which she paired with a matching bralette blouse.
The Ambani heiress paired her outfit with a diamond choker neckpiece and cocktail rings. Isha, who draped her sequined saree in a classic way as she chose kohl-clad eyes and nude lipstick. The 28-year-old entrepreneur left her beautiful long tresses parted on one side.
Isha and Nita Ambani pose are all smiles for the shutterbugs as they arrive for Armaan Jain's wedding
For Armaan Jain's wedding, Isha, who walked in with her mother Nita Ambani stole the show with her ethnic ensemble. Isha had opted for a pastel pink lehenga with a crop top. The Ambani heiress who had paired green emerald earrings with minimal makeup left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look. Isha was all smiles for the paparazzi as she arrived for the grand evening with her mother Nita Ambani.
Business magnate Mukesh Ambani walked in with his wife Nita Ambani for the grand wedding bash of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The power couple from Mumbai who has been married for over 34 years now added the much-needed glitz and glamour.
In photo: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta ooze romance as they pose for the paps.
For the wedding bash, Mukesh Ambani opted for a black suit with a white shirt as he posed for the paparazzi at the bash held at The St Regis hotel. While his wife Nita Ambani donned an elaborate blouse and teamed it with a white and cream full-sleeve lehenga. She completed her look with a long neckpiece, diamond earrings, and minimal accessories. With subtle makeup and her long wavy hair parted on one side, Nita looked ethereal in an ethnic wear.
In photo: Mukesh Ambani greets actress Malaika Arora as wife Nita Ambani looks on with a smile.
Power couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta stole the show with their ethnic ensembles as they arrived for the grand wedding bash held at The St Regis hotel. Akash and Shloka oozed royalty as the two arrived to celebrate the Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's new beginning.
Dressed in traditional attires, both Akash and Shloka were all smiles for the cameras as they arrived for Armaan Jain's wedding bash. For the grand event, Shloka Mehta looked extremely elegant in a cream and green lehenga outfit. She completed her look with a silver choker neckpiece and diamond earrings. With subtle makeup and minimal accessories, Shloka tied her hair in a neat bun.
On the other hand, Akash Ambani complimented his wife Shloka Mehta by opting for a kurta pyjama in hues of maroon and white. He teamed his ethnic kurta set with a pair of an ethnic navy blue blazer. Keeping his look minimal, Akash sported a stubble look for the after-wedding party.
In photo: Nita Ambani shares a candid conversation with actor Arjun Kapoor as husband Mukesh Ambani looks on.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani opted for a maroon kurta which he paired with a printed Nehru jacket in matching colours. Anant Ambani complimented his traditional outfit with a pair of white pyjamas and casual shoes, as she sported a rough look.
Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant added a splash of colour to the grand wedding bash of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Radhika Merchant looked absolutely gorgeous in a sleeveless saree in hues of grey. She complimented her stunning attire with a diamond neckpiece, matching earrings and nude lipstick. Radhika left her long tresses open on both the sides, which gave her a natural look as she was all smiles for the paparazzi.
In photo: Nita Ambani snapped at her traditional best for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand wedding bash held at The St Regis hotel.
While Anil Ambani gave a miss to the wedding bash, his wife Tina Ambani came for the gala night with her son Jai Anmol Ambani in style. For the bash, Tina opted for an ethnic ensemble in hues of navy blue and purple.
In photo: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all smiles for the paparazzi as they arrive for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand wedding bash held at The St Regis hotel.
Business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Tina Ambani, and son Anmol Ambani were few of the Mumbai personalities who graced actor Armaan Jain's star-studded wedding bash.
(All photos: Yogen Shah, Pallav Paliwal)
