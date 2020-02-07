After Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani oozes charm in a sequined Sabyasachi saree

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family left no stone unturned to make their presence felt at actor Armaan Jain's star-studded wedding bash. From sons, Akash and Anant to daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, family friend Radhika Merchant and sister-in-law Tina Ambani, all graced the after-wedding party that marked Armaan Jain's new beginning.

Well, it seems as if Mukesh's little princess Isha Ambani gave the gala night a miss. But pictures shared by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee paint a different story. A few hours after the wedding party was over, Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures where the Ambani heiress can be seen in an ensemble designed by him. Isha had also graced the grand event which was held at the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai.

It seems the paps couldn't get hold of a picture or two of Isha on the night of the wedding bash. But the pictures shared by designer Sabyasachi have left many swooning over Isha's latest outfit which she chose for Armaan Jain's after-wedding party.

Isha, who has always garnered the attention of the media for her throwback photos, and romantic pictures with husband Anand Piramal opted for a chic and sequined saree by Sabyasachi. In the pictures shared by Sabyasachi, Isha Ambani can be seen exuding beauty and charm in the stunning silver ensemble which she paired with a matching bralette blouse.

The Ambani heiress paired her outfit with a diamond choker neckpiece and cocktail rings. Isha, who draped her sequined saree in a classic way as she chose kohl-clad eyes and nude lipstick. The 28-year-old entrepreneur left her beautiful long tresses parted on one side.



Isha and Nita Ambani pose are all smiles for the shutterbugs as they arrive for Armaan Jain's wedding

For Armaan Jain's wedding, Isha, who walked in with her mother Nita Ambani stole the show with her ethnic ensemble. Isha had opted for a pastel pink lehenga with a crop top. The Ambani heiress who had paired green emerald earrings with minimal makeup left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look. Isha was all smiles for the paparazzi as she arrived for the grand evening with her mother Nita Ambani.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates