After shooting girlfriend in Delhi, cop shoots dead father-in-law at Rohtak

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Dahiya, who fled the Capital after shooting and injuring his girlfriend after a quarrel late last night, went on to shoot his father-in-law dead in Rohtak, Haryana on Monday morning The officer is on the run, armed with his service revolver that he used to shoot the two, police said.

"We have formed several teams to arrest the absconding accused," said DCP Outer North Gaurav Sharma. Teams from the Delhi Police and Haryana Police are hunting for Dahiya in both the states and looking at all possible hideouts. Dahiya is posted at Delhi's Lahori Gate police station at present.

According to the police, Dahiya had gone to his wife's maternal home with the intention to kill her but instead shot dead her father Ranveer Singh. The 36-year-old policeman's wife and he have been estranged for many years and had been living separately.

According to sources, Dahiya was in a relationship with another woman for the past one year whom he reportedly shot during a quarrel and left by the roadside on GT Karnal Road in north Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday.

According to the police, Dahiya shot the woman when the two were fighting inside his car. The injured woman was rescued by Sub-Inspector Jaiveer who reportedly spotted her while crossing the Sai Mandir on GT Karnal Road.

"While taking the woman to a hospital, she said she had been shot by Sub-Inspector Dahiya, posted at Lahori Gate police station," DCP Outer north Gaurav Sharma said.

According to the police, Dahiya had joined Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and after clearing an exam, became Sub Inspector in 2010. He is a permanent resident of Village Sisana, District Sonipat, Haryana. At present, he was residing at the government-allotted accommodation at Shalimar Bagh Police Colony.

He has a matrimonial dispute with his wife. A case u/s 498 A IPC was also registered against him at PS Rohtak, Haryana. "In the intervening night of September 26 and 27 he was deputed for duty from 9 PM to 1 AM. But he didn't turn up for duty and hence, he was marked absent," said a senior police officer.

