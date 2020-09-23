Man throws wife out of house, marries again without her knowledge; domestic violence case filed

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A woman was left shocked when she found out that her husband had married for the second time without her knowledge after throwing her out of the house. After the incident came to light, the 31-year-old woman, a resident of Ahmedabad's Dariapur area filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

The woman identified as Nazia (31) (name changed) married Dariapur resident Rizwan (name changed) in 2012. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her father had given jewellery and household things worth Rs 1 lakh in marriage, reports Ahmedabad Mirror. The couple were blessed with a son in 2013.

The woman said that for six months things were smooth after her son's birth, post which problems started arising. Nazia alleged that her in-laws started picking up fights with her over petty household issues and would ask her to bring money from her parents. She also blamed her in-laws of instigating her husband, who would fight with her.

After confiding with her parents, Nazia filed an application with Dariapur police against Rizwan and her in-laws in 2015. However, a compromise was reached at that time. While things were normal for some time, nearly two years ago the woman was thrown out of the house.

When she tried to return, the woman found that Rizwan had married for a second time without her knowledge. Later, she approached the Dariapur police station and filed a complaint against her husband.

