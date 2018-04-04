Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pharrell Williams grace magazine cover

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the 'Happy' singer Pharrell Williams, who have graced the April issue cover of the magazine, are advocates of the art of playing it cool

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the 'Happy' singer Pharrell Williams have come together for the cover of Vogue India. While Aishwarya stuns in a sky blue ruffled gown, Williams looks colourful in a hoodie and track pants. The 44-year-old singer was in India to celebrate Holi as well as launch a collection of shoes and clothes inspired by the festival. The duo, who have graced the April issue cover of the magazine, are advocates of the art of playing it cool.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star told the magazine, 'In 'Fanney Khan', I'm playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story. I've been approached for the remake of 'Raat Aur Din', which is a great opportunity, and what's funny is while filming 'Shabd', Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he'd have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We're still working out the details. I've also been approached for a remake of 'Woh Kaun Thi? ' Chandni Sehgal''

Here are few photos from the magazine cover shoot:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from agencies