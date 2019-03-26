Ajith and Vidya Balan-starrer Tamil remake of Pink to release on Aug 10

regional-cinema

The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad, and the shooting will get over by the third week of April

Pink poster

The Tamil remake of "Pink", produced by Boney Kapoor with Ajith in the lead role, will release on August 10.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film titled "Nerkonda Paarvai" also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Iyer along with Vidya Balan, who makes a special appearance.

"Extremely excited and happy the way the film is shaping up," Boney said in a statement.

Apparently, it was late Sridevi's wish that Ajith does a film in her husband's production.

"While working with Ajith in 'English Vinglish', Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking 'Pink' in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Kapoor had previously said.

The film features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Popular lensman Nirav Shah has been roped in to crank the camera. Kapoor also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith in the offing.

