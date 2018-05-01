Tamil star Ajith Kumar turns 47: 10 cool facts about the actor

Ajith Kumar also known as Ajith celebrates his 47th birthday today. A selection of interesting facts about the actor and his journey in filmdom so far



Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar, fondly known as Thala Ajith, turned 47 today. Here are some interesting facts about the Kollywood superstar, who completed his 25th year in the Tamil film industry a few months ago.

Ajith Kumar made his debut on the big screen with the Telugu film 'Prema Pusthakam' in 1993. His debut Tamil film as a lead actor was 'Amaravathi'.

Before debuting as a lead actor, Ajith Kumar entered films in 1990 with the film 'En Veedu En Kanavar' in an uncredited role.

Ajith Kumar has a Bollywood connection. He portrayed Susima in the 2001 film 'Asoka', which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

Apart from acting, Ajith Kumar has participated in the 2004 British Formula 3 season as a Formula Two racing driver and was ranked the third best motor car driver in India at his peak. He is currently on a sabbatical from racing.

Following surgery, for a broken vertebra Ajith Kumar lost feeling in his legs but vowed to recover and walked all the way from his home in Madras to the Balaji shrine in Tirupathi, in Andhra Pradesh.

Ajith Kumar is the middle son of three born to a Sindhi mother hailing from Kolkata and a Palakkad Iyer father from Chennai.

Ajith Kumar wed his leading lady from the 1999 film 'Amarkalam' on 24th April, 2000. 'Amarkalam' was interestingly his 25th film. Both have a daughter named Anoushka, who was born in 2008.

Ajith Kumar's Bollywood connection doesn't end with 'Asoka'. His upcoming film 'Vivegam' has noted B-Town actor Vivek Oberoi essaying the antagonist.

Ajith Kumar was part of the 2000 multi-starrer 'Kandukondain Kandukondain' which featured Mammootty, Abbas, Bollywood actresses Tabu and Aishwarya Rai. The soundtrack by A.R Rahman became very popular.

Ajith Kumar was listed in Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities in 2014.

