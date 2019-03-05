Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Ambanis host musical evening

famous-personalities

The Ambanis kickstarted the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with a musical evening followed by dinner with around 1,600 guests in attendance at their residence Antilia in Mumbai on Monday. Antilia was decked up with flowers for the occasion, for which the dress code was Indian traditional.

On Tuesday, Akash's sister Isha's in-laws, the Piramals of diversified conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd, will host a special evening for the bride and groom. Guests have been suggested to flaunt Indo-Western cocktail wear. These celebrations precede a March 7 'Mala and Mehendi' function at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, on the evening of March 7.

The wedding on March 9 will be held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This will be preceded by an 'assembly of baraat' at around 3.30 p.m. at Trident Hotel, BKC, followed by 'baraat swagat and high tea' at 6.30 p.m. and 'Hasta Melap' at 8.01 p.m. and then dinner.

A day before the formal wedding reception on March 11, a night of celebrations will be held at the Jio World Centre. The main galas are likely to attend to be attended by a slew of guests from the Bollywood, political and sports world.

Even as Isha's pre-wedding and wedding functions last year kept the social media abuzz last year, guests have been urged to refrain from sharing any event pictures, video or audio recordings on social media.

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

