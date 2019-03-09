Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: What the Ambanis wore

famous-personalities

The entire Ambani family was seen in shades of pink. Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend, Radhika Merchant looked dapper in orange.

Ambani family

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are tying the knot today and the guests have already arrived for the wedding at Jio World Centre.

Akash's sister, Isha opted for a blush pink embellished lehenga for the wedding with matching jewellery and minimal make-up. She wore a 'maangtika' and parted her hair in the middle.

Isha got married to Anand Piramal in December last year. He was spotted wearing a pastel coloured kurta-pyjama with a jacket.

The groom's mother, Nita Ambani looked regal in a heavily embroidered pink lehenga. She paired it up with heavy green coloured jewellery and minimal make-up. Her blouse caught attention as it had 'shubh aarambh' in Devanagari script written on it.

Mukesh Ambani wore a pink embroidered kurta with white pyjama while Anant Ambani wore a pink kurta which was the same shade as her sister's.

Radhika Merchant's Orange lehenga left us all swooning. She paired it up with stunning jewellery and simple make-up.

Tina Ambani has also arrived at the wedding with her husband Anil Ambani and her two sons. She wore an orange coloured silk saree. She left her tresses open and sported smokey eyes.

