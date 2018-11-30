Akshay Kumar spreads the message of co-existence in new 2.0 poster

regional-cinema

In the new 2.0 poster, Akshay Kumar is seen clicking a selfie while a parrot sitting on his shoulder

Akshay Kumar in new 2.0 poster. Picture courtesy/Akshay Kumar's Instagram account

As fans continue to flock cinema halls across the country to watch '2.0', Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday spread the message of co-existence with nature. In the new poster, Akshay Kumar is seen clicking a selfie while a parrot sitting on his shoulder.

The message on the picture read "Pakshi nahi to Manushya nahi" (If there is no bird, no humans would exist). The 'Gold' star looked unrecognisable as he sported a white beard. In his caption, he said that this world not specifically designed for humans but also for other living beings to co-exist alongside them.

Fans of Rajinikanth danced and rejoiced across Chennai as the much-anticipated movie 2.0 hit the screens. Directed by S. Shankar, the flick stars Akshay as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. He has taken over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti, the robot (Rajinikanth's character).

Directed by S. Shankar, the flick also stars Amy Jackson, who plays a droid in the film. The 'Khiladi' actor plays the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong. '2.0' brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Director Shankar together for the first time and is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran', which had released in Hindi as 'Robot'.

