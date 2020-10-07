Ali Fazal bags the lead role in Hollywood war drama Codename: Johnny Walker

Even as he is counting the days to the release of Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal has landed another Hollywood project. The actor has bagged the lead role in the war drama, tentatively titled Codename: Johnny Walker, which is written by Academy Award nominee and former writer of The Tonight Show, Alan Wenkus.

In a chat with GQ for its October 2020 issue, Fazal said that he is hoping to begin shooting for the movie in Los Angeles soon. "People [in the West] are now more open to writing parts that can have actors from across the canvas. It is hard to do because you have to get geography out of your head," he says.



Alan Wenkus



October brings another big release for the actor — the second season of Mirzapur. He's full of praise for the way Gurmmeet Singh and Puneet Krishna have approached the project, but its outlandish popularity baffles him. Fazal confesses that he hasn't watched the upcoming edition in entirety. "I hate to see myself on screen," he exclaims, before adding that he hasn't been completely on board with the violence depicted in the series. He was shocked into action when a group of teenage boys tagged him on an Instagram post that saw them toting guns. "We never got to their parents, but were able to track them down and explain exactly what they did wrong. I get that it's art, and [we should let it] move us in whatever way it can. [Still] I've made some conscious choices with Guddu [his character] this time," says Fazal, stating that he won't curse on-screen in the upcoming edition.

