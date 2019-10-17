Ali Fazal celebrates his birthday with the Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot

Ali Fazal, who will soon be seen alongside Gal Gadot in the latest adaptation of Agastya Christie's book, Death on the Nile being directed by Kenneth Branagh, celebrated his birthday with much love and admiration last evening, on October 15, in London, with none other than the Wonder Woman herself. Check out his Instagram post:

Coming to their film, it has gone on floors in London and will be shot in Europe too. And this is what Fazal had to say when he came on board, "Yes, I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels." Fazal is not new to the world of International Cinema as he has acted in Hollywood films like Victoria and Abdul and Fast and Furious 7.

The actor made his debut in 2009 with Rajkumar Hirani's 3 idiots and went on to do films like Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Happy Bhag Jayegi and the recently released, Prassthanam. Last year, his popularity quadrupled when he starred as Guddu in Amazon Prime's crime-drama, Mirzapur. The makers are all set for the second season.

He's in a relationship with Richa Chadha and hasn't hidden his love for her from anyone. The couple often posts some adorable pictures together and has worked together in two Fukrey movies. But in that comedy, the two were pitted against each other, it's time for someone to cast them in a deep and passionate romance, which does justice to their talent.

