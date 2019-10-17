Ali Fazal celebrates his birthday with the Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot, who will be uniting with Ali Fazal for a film soon, celebrated his birthday in London.
Ali Fazal, who will soon be seen alongside Gal Gadot in the latest adaptation of Agastya Christie's book, Death on the Nile being directed by Kenneth Branagh, celebrated his birthday with much love and admiration last evening, on October 15, in London, with none other than the Wonder Woman herself. Check out his Instagram post:
And the Birthday ended on a sweet and very co incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors #annettebening @gal_gadot . Thanks for that video Gal, i literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was maah dear friend aditya desai and sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire. i wana thank alll my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so i ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day. They can change the world . I kid you not. My two bits. HAVE A GREAT OCTOBER . (I mean i'll stil post its just.. sounded like a nice end so oct isnt over ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ ) bye.
Coming to their film, it has gone on floors in London and will be shot in Europe too. And this is what Fazal had to say when he came on board, "Yes, I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels." Fazal is not new to the world of International Cinema as he has acted in Hollywood films like Victoria and Abdul and Fast and Furious 7.
The actor made his debut in 2009 with Rajkumar Hirani's 3 idiots and went on to do films like Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Happy Bhag Jayegi and the recently released, Prassthanam. Last year, his popularity quadrupled when he starred as Guddu in Amazon Prime's crime-drama, Mirzapur. The makers are all set for the second season.
He's in a relationship with Richa Chadha and hasn't hidden his love for her from anyone. The couple often posts some adorable pictures together and has worked together in two Fukrey movies. But in that comedy, the two were pitted against each other, it's time for someone to cast them in a deep and passionate romance, which does justice to their talent.
-
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey. The duo became good friends since then, and eventually started dating in 2016. However, it was in 2017 that the couple made their relationship official when Richa accompanied Ali for the premiere of the latter's Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. Pictures from the event went viral. (All photos/Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's official Instagram account and AFP)
-
However, rumours of Ali and Richa's relationship began to be termed a promotional gimmick for their film Fukrey Returns by a certain section of media. Richa shut gossip mongers by stating that she and Ali Fazal are not faking a relationship.
-
"I feel sad for those who think Ali and I are faking our relationship," she told mid-day in December 2017. Alluding to a storyline that appeared to pair her alongside Varun Sharma's character in Fukrey, Choocha, she added, "If I had to start a love rumour to promote the film, I would have done it with Choocha. Ali and I never wanted to talk about our relationship publicly because we knew this is how people would react. People should use their brains before passing comments. I hope they get the right message after reading this."
-
It was almost in 2016 that tongues started wagging about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's affection for each other. Chadha revealed further that they've been "in a happy space since a long time".
-
"Ali and I have known each other since we were doing theatre. Speculations were rife since then. People weren't surprised when the media published it. In fact, the media was the last to know about it," said Richa Chadha.
-
Richa Chadha's arrival at the LA premiere of Ali Fazal's British film, Victoria & Abdul, in September 2017, appeared to be the validation that the media was seeking about their affair. Talking about the same, Richa said the comprehension was fitting, after all, "it was obvious that I would not go so far if we were only friends."
-
Usually tight-lipped about her personal life, Richa Chadha admitted the revelation then was unavoidable. "But I feel it's always good to avoid conversation about it (a romance) as it preserves the sanctity of the relationship."
-
Well, circa 2019, the lovebirds can't stop displaying their affection on social media. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have often been seen involved in some PDA.
-
At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were felicitated with 'Most Beautiful Couple Award', which was earlier given to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in 2017.
-
When asked about marriage plans, Richa Chadha told mid-day, "I hate discussing my relationship and possible marriage. That becomes the headline and I hate that. I don't enjoy so much scrutiny of my personal life."
-
Richa Chadha celebrates her birthday on December 18 and in 2018, finding time from their busy schedule, Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for his girlfriend. Ali whisked her off to the Maldives.
-
We assume, Richa Chadha too must have planned some birthday celebrations for her beau this year too, as Ali Fazal turned 33 on October 15. Meanwhile, fans can keep guessing when the wedding bells will ring.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Ali Fazal!
As actor Ali Fazal turns a year older, we take a look at his love story with his Fukrey actress Richa Chadha, which has given us some serious relationship goals over the years.
