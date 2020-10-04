Alicia Vikander hopes to shoot Tomb Raider 2 in 2021

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander says the much-awaited "Tomb Raider 2" is expected to start shooting in 2021. Vikander, who took over the role from Angelina Jolie, made her debut as the globetrotting titular protagonist with 2018's "Tomb Raider".

Sharing an update on the sequel, the 32-year-old Swedish star told Good Morning America that the plan for the film's shooting has been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that's now very different. We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year," Vikander said. Roar Uthaug, who directed the first movie, is not coming back for the sequel, which will now be helmed by Ben Wheatley of "Free Fire" fame.

"Tomb Raider" also featured Dominic West, Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu. Vikander currently stars alongside Julianne Moore in "The Glorias", biopic on veteran journalist and activist Gloria Steinem.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever