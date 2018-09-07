All the way from Persia

things-to-do

Celebrate the food, music and culture of Iran at a festival this weekend

Lian music group

Mumbai shares a close yet fading bond with the culture of Iran due to the many Irani restaurants that dot the island city. But beyond the berry pulao and Irani chai, very little is known about the culture of the community that forms an integral part of Mumbai. If you wish to experience the heritage of Iran, sign up for Koocheh culture Persian art nights, from Boushehr to Mumbai, organised by the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran – Mumbai (ICH).



Traditional instruments are on sale at the fest

"We want people to experience Iranian culture. There are many similarities between Boushehr, a port city in South of Iran, and Mumbai. We are keen for citizens to witness this connect. The event will be hosted by actor-comedian Ali Asgar," shares Mahdi Zare Bieb, director, ICH. One of the highlights of the evening will be a performance by music group named Lian, who hail from Boushehr. Founded by Mohsen Sharifian in 1993, the group will perform the traditional music of Iran at Bandstand in Bandra on September 8 at 5 pm.



Khaimeh Shekar Pulav

If you'd like to shop instead, pick handicrafts created by the artisans of Iran. The organisation has flown down chefs especially for the festival. Foodies can try dal adas, a common food item among Indians and the Bousheris, which is prepared with lentils. Another dish is khaimeh shekar pulav, a sweet rice preparation. To indulge your sweet tooth, try angoshpich, which translates to a dish that requires one to twist their fingers to enjoy it. All food will be available for free.



Traditional handicrafts sold at the event

There will also be an exhibition of photographs and paintings, and a documentary screening, all of which explore the culture of Boushehr.

ON September 9, 6 to 9 pm

AT IES Manik Sabhagriha, Bandra West

CALL 9920143456 (available between 9 am and 6 pm)

