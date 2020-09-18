All Virgos out there, celebrate your birthday month by binge-watching Idris Elba, Will Smith, Beyonce films

It’s been rightly said that Virgo’s rule the world! They are nifty, warm and diligent and everybody around them adores them. For instance, if we take examples from the world of cinema like the gifted Will Smith to the ever-impressive Idris Elba, graceful Zendaya and the phenomenal Beyoncé, Virgo’s are leaving the world astounded one step at a time. So, all the Virgo’s out there, it’s time for you to celebrate your birthday month by watching some marvellous titles of your fellow Virgo’s only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Zendaya- 1st September

Euphoria

Seventeen-year-old Rue returns home from rehab with no plans to stay clean. At the last party before the new school year, she meets Jules, who’s new in town.

Beyoncé- 4th September

Black is King

Beyoncé's new visual album inspired by the music of The Lion King: The Gift where it reimagines the 2019 blockbuster for the current generation.

The Lion King

In this reimagining of a classic, The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a young prince overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

Idris Elba- 6th September

Thor: Ragnarok

Deprived of his mighty hammer Mjolnir, Thor must escape to the other side of the universe to save his home, Asgard, from Hela, the goddess of death.

The Jungle Book

Mowgli, a young boy, has been brought up by a pack of wolves as one of their own. When a tiger named Shere Khan threatens to kill him, Bagheera and Baloo help him escape his clutches

Zootopia

In a city where herbivores and carnivores co-exist without the latter devouring the former, Judy Hopps becomes the first rabbit to join the police force. While everyone is underestimating her skills, Judy is determined to solve a tough case.

The Mountain Between Us

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain.

Will Smith- 25th September

Spies in Disguise

The unlikely duo of super-spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett is forced to work as a team for an ultimate undercover mission.

Aladdin

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin, a kind-hearted street urchin, and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Independence Day

After a devastating alien attack, a group of people including President Whitmore, Air Force Captain Steven Hiller and satellite expert David Levinson devise a last chance counter attack plan to save the world they live in.

Enemy Of The State

A chance encounter with an old friend destroys attorney Robert Dean's fast-track career and happy home life when he is framed for a murder by a corrupt intelligence official.

