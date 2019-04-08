Allu Arjun announces three new projects on birthday

regional-cinema

The makers of the film on Monday unveiled a special poster to announce their project with Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun/picture courtesy: Allu Arjun's Instagram account

Actor Allu Arjun, who hasn't had a release in two years, on Monday announced three new projects on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

Arjun announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram. The director shared the news on social media and captioned it: "Waiting for Ur movie The talented person in the world TRIVIKRAM Sir The God of meaning full movies [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trivikram Srinivas (@trivikramcelluloid) onApr 8, 2019 at 3:39am PDT

Arjun's film with Trivikram will go on the floors later this month. It will mark his third outing with the filmmaker after "Julayi" and "Son of Sathyamurty".

Arjun is teaming up with Sukumar for the third time in this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed as AA 20. Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the film's leading lady.

Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll Sukumar's film. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors in the second half of the year.

Arjun's third film with director Venu Sriram is titled "Icon". The makers released a special poster to commemorate the announcement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates