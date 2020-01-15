Allu Arjun: Important to have a Hindi movie in my filmography

"My fans are more than just fans, they are an army," declared Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the music launch of his latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, last week. A wave of cheer arose from the 10,000-strong crowd, gathered at the Yousufguda Police grounds in Hyderabad, on hearing his statement. The event, perhaps, was an apt barometer to gauge the actor's immense popularity — the fans, sporting t-shirts bearing his picture, broke into an applause every time he took to the mic.

As we sat down for a chat at a five-star the following day, Arjun expressed that grateful as he is for being able to make a mark in the Telugu industry, he is itching to widen his horizon. "I want to have pan-India appeal, for which I need to do a Bollywood film. It's a huge prospect for my growth as an actor. Having a Hindi movie in my filmography is important. Thanks to social media, people are now seeing everybody's work [irrespective of the language barrier]." Although Arjun has received offers, he has yet to find one that excites him. "It is about finding the right project and director. I don't want to rush into things."



Tabu

For now, he is basking in the positive response that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has received. The action-comedy has him essaying a role far removed from his larger-than-life characters. "In mass entertainers, we tend to go over-the-top. But this time, I decided to keep my performance at an authentic level," he said of the film that has him share screen space with Tabu. When quizzed about the experience of working with her, he said, "We have known each other for many years. But to [witness] her talent on set was sheer pleasure."

