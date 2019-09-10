'Almost impossible' for MCA to hold election by September 28

The BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) has given an ultimatum for the state associations to complete all necessary approvals regarding their constitution by Thursday so that they can hold their elections by September 28 and send their nominees for the October 22 polls of the BCCI.

Though several associations are rushing to meet the deadline, it seems the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) may miss out on holding their elections in the stipulated time. Yesterday, 18 state units had received a compliance certificate from the CoA, but there are a few doubts raised as far the constitution approved of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

The CoA in its diktat has warned state associations to fall in line or risk losing their vote in the BCCI elections and its share from the central revenue. The CoA in its status report on September 6 had mentioned that the MCA's amended constitution, which has been approved by the Supreme Court-appointed body, are yet to receive a "submission of registered constitution".

There is some momentum gathering in the MCA over constitution and holding elections after the CoA diktat, but sources in the MCA indicated that meeting the September 12 deadline and holding polls by September 28 is almost impossible now.

"Realistically, it is not possible to conduct the elections in the given time frame. The voters list is not yet decided as maidan clubs have to register with charity commissioner as per the new constitution. Whether the MCA's ad-hoc committee has powers to amend the constitution, which was registered by the Bombay High Court-appointed CoA, is not yet clear," the source said.

The MCA, it is understood, could move the Bombay HC for direction. They have already filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) in the Supreme Court.

