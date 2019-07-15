Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best deals on top selling premium smartphones

science-technology

Has buying an Apple iPhone been in your wishlist forever? Amazon Prime Day Sale will make your wishes true at the most affordable prices

Smartphones are the smartest way to be with today's fast-paced world. If not this, then one actually finds it difficult to go ahead with these technological expansions. On Prime Day Sale by Amazon, which is from July 15 to July 16, Amazon brings some amazon deals for all the buyers out there. Take a look!

Apple iPhone XR (128GB) - Black:

Add a dash of class with this iPhone XR which have a glass front and back, ringed with metal frames (aluminium). If you aren't aware, this phone looks more premium and worth the price you's pay. Made of stainless steel, iPhones are sturdier and less prone to damage compared to any other mobile. In fact, among all the handsets available in the market, iPhone XR doesn't disappoint you with its features. Shop on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 54,999 only. Buy here.

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) - Rose Gold:

With 12 MP Rear camera which comes in with an autofocus feature, 4K Video recording and also a flash, iPhone 6s also gives you 5 MP front camera. This one has a display of 11.93 centimetres, which is a 4.7-inch easy accessible handset. With HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels, buy this product at the discounted price of Rs 26,999 only. Shop here.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) - Gold:

iPhone 7 Plus has 12MP primary cameras with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation. The Quad-LED True Tone flash and Live Photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps, 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera with retina flash is still a good pick. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 59,900. Shop here.

Apple iPhone 8 (256GB) - Silver:

A 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone, iPhone 8 is water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). This 12MP camera with OIS and 4K video also had Touch ID for secure authentication. Get your phone at the discounted price of Rs 64,660 only. Shop here.

Apple iPhone Xs (64GB) - Gold:

This 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1 will also give you 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP True Depth front camera for Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR. iPhone Xs also has a wireless charging that works with Qi chargers. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 94,900 only. Shop here.

