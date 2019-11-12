Ambani bash: Natasha Poonawalla stuns in quirky outfit at pre-wedding party

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a pre-wedding bash for his sister Nina Kothari's son Arjun Kothari. The event was attended by the big-wigs of Mumbai and the Bollywood industry namely, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan, Anand Mahindra. One amongst them who stood out from the crowd was Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Poonwalla walked in at the event with her husband Adar Poonawalla.

Natasha looked quirky as she was spotted wearing a black blouse and white lehenga along with a printed black cape.

Picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and a cocktail ring. With her hair left open and minimal make-up, Natasha truly stole the show. Her husband, Adar was dressed in a blue suit with a checkered tie.

Picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani were also seen at the event wearing ethnic ensembles by Anamika Khanna. Radhika Merchant was also present for the party.

The event was also graced by Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben Ambani, brother Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani and more.

