Ambani bash: Natasha Poonawalla stuns in quirky outfit at pre-wedding party
Natasha looked quirky as she was spotted wearing a black blouse and white lehenga along with a printed black cape
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a pre-wedding bash for his sister Nina Kothari's son Arjun Kothari. The event was attended by the big-wigs of Mumbai and the Bollywood industry namely, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan, Anand Mahindra. One amongst them who stood out from the crowd was Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Poonwalla walked in at the event with her husband Adar Poonawalla.
Natasha looked quirky as she was spotted wearing a black blouse and white lehenga along with a printed black cape.
Picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and a cocktail ring. With her hair left open and minimal make-up, Natasha truly stole the show. Her husband, Adar was dressed in a blue suit with a checkered tie.
Picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani were also seen at the event wearing ethnic ensembles by Anamika Khanna. Radhika Merchant was also present for the party.
The event was also graced by Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben Ambani, brother Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani and more.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia was beautifully decorated for the pre-wedding bash of Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen welcoming the guests that included a host of Bollywood celebs.
-
Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani was also present for the event
-
In picture: Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment while attending to the guests at the event.
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan graced the event with their presence. While Abhishek was seen in a black suit, Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a beautiful red attire.
-
Isha Ambani Piramal stunned in a beige lehenga with her hair left open in curls. She accessorised her look with green jewellery.
-
Donned in a classic checkered suit, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor arrived at the event in high spirits along with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.
-
Sunita Kapoor was spotted in a black embroidered outfit with heavy jewellery and drop earrings.
-
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan posed for the media in a classy black tuxedo as he arrived at the event.
-
Mukesh Ambani's brother, Anil Ambani was also present for the event along with his wife Tina Ambani.
-
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani looked elegant in a light pink saree. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery
-
In picture: Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla pose for photographs.
-
Natasha Poonawalla opted for a black blouse and an off-white lehenga. She accessorised her look with a heavy necklace and a ring.
-
Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani graced the party with her presence in a light pink floral-printed saree.
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked royal as they entered the venue. While Shahid was seen in a white sherwani, Mira wore a beautiful lavender-coloured saree with a ruffled blouse.
-
Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at Nayantara's pre-wedding bash.
-
Prasoon Joshi was seen in a black kurta with white pants as he arrived at the function.
-
The party was attended by a lot of big-wigs from the city. The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra was also present for the event.
-
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes looked classy as she arrived at the venue last night.
-
In picture: Guests arrive at Antilia to ring in the celebrations for Arjun's pre-wedding bash hosted by the Ambanis.
-
Eminent celebs and prominent personalities from the city were clicked by the paparazzi in a candid way.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son. Antilia was decked up for the event on Sunday night and prominent Mumbai personalities graced the evening with their presence. The attendees included Natasha Poonawalla and husband Adar Poonawalla, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor. All pictures: Yogen Shah
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Diwali 2019: Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with mid-day