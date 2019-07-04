Ambati Rayudu supporters question Virat Kohli, BCCI on Twitter
Ambati Rayudu took the drastic step of retiring from cricket after being snubbed again and again from the World Cup 2019 squad by the Indian selectors.
Ambati Rayudu shocked the cricketing fraternity on Wednesday when he sent a letter to BCCI, saying that he is retiring from all forms of cricket.
Shortly after, sympathies and best of luck messages started pouring in from all quarters for the cricketers and some even questioned Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and the Indian team management.
Former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, VVS Laxman also came out in support of Ambati Rayudu's decision.
Virat Kohli, however, took many by surprise when he tweeted on Ambati Rayudu's retirement, saying, "Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man"
Ambati Rayudu fans did not take kindly to Virat Kohli's tweet and started commenting hilariously under the post. Here are a few interesting ones:
July 3, 2019
July 3, 2019
Then y did u select Mayank Agarwal over him??— Modi-fied (@Bespoke07982992) July 3, 2019
Rayudu is like ðð¤ :- pic.twitter.com/cXUmu48PD9— RB ð½ (@sarcastic_tinda) July 3, 2019
Kohli wish kartey hue raydu ko ððððð pic.twitter.com/MgbGwyTSf2— . (@Felixxx_x_) July 3, 2019
Few questions for u?— A [Dhoni Fan] ð®ð³ ð© (@AStrangeSoul) July 3, 2019
1. Agar Raydu ko WC nahi khilana tha to last two years se continuously ODIs me kyun khile rhe the?
2. U said that IPL performance won't be a factor for WC team selection. fir bhi agar isi wajah se nikale to tumne kaun sa teer maar diya tha IPL me? 1/2
Real Virat : pic.twitter.com/dHGCrG2f1Q— Rohit Adhikari (@rohitadhikari92) July 3, 2019
Isse boltey hai trolling ...wah kohlið¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£— à¤¬à¥à¤¨ kumar..ð®ð³ (@valorbharat) July 3, 2019
July 3, 2019
