Ambati Rayudu supporters question Virat Kohli, BCCI on Twitter

Ambati Rayudu took the drastic step of retiring from cricket after being snubbed again and again from the World Cup 2019 squad by the Indian selectors.

A funny meme on the Ambati Rayudu controversy (Picture courtesy - Twitter User)

Ambati Rayudu shocked the cricketing fraternity on Wednesday when he sent a letter to BCCI, saying that he is retiring from all forms of cricket.

Shortly after, sympathies and best of luck messages started pouring in from all quarters for the cricketers and some even questioned Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and the Indian team management.

Former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, VVS Laxman also came out in support of Ambati Rayudu's decision.

Virat Kohli, however, took many by surprise when he tweeted on Ambati Rayudu's retirement, saying, "Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man"

Ambati Rayudu fans did not take kindly to Virat Kohli's tweet and started commenting hilariously under the post. Here are a few interesting ones:

Then y did u select Mayank Agarwal over him?? — Modi-fied (@Bespoke07982992) July 3, 2019

Kohli wish kartey hue raydu ko ððððð pic.twitter.com/MgbGwyTSf2 — . (@Felixxx_x_) July 3, 2019

Few questions for u?

1. Agar Raydu ko WC nahi khilana tha to last two years se continuously ODIs me kyun khile rhe the?

2. U said that IPL performance won't be a factor for WC team selection. fir bhi agar isi wajah se nikale to tumne kaun sa teer maar diya tha IPL me? 1/2 — A [Dhoni Fan] ð®ð³ ð© (@AStrangeSoul) July 3, 2019

Isse boltey hai trolling ...wah kohlið¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ — à¤¬à¥à¤¨ kumar..ð®ð³ (@valorbharat) July 3, 2019

