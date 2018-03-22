Amber Rose slams son's critics

Model Amber Rose has slammed social media users who shamed her son Sebastian on his reaction upon getting a gift from singer Taylor Swift. Sebastian, 5, is a big fan of Swift



Model Amber Rose has slammed social media users who shamed her son Sebastian on his reaction upon getting a gift from singer Taylor Swift. Sebastian, 5, is a big fan of Swift. In an Instagram videos shared by Rose, Sebastian was seen looking very excited when Swift sent him a special package of her album Reputation. He also received concert tickets as well as a note from the singer. He then gave a big smile to the camera and said, "Thanks, Taylor".

Instagram users flooded the comment section of the post with negative responses. Many of them judged her son for his musical taste and even called him "gay" for liking Swift.

Rose took down the critics in a long note on the photosharing website, reports eonline.com.

"Shout out to all of the hyper-masculine men and ignorant dumba** women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves and this is also why our society is so f***ed up. Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality," she wrote.

Rose said she allows her son to be himself.

"He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever colour he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires.

"We don't make our son live by society norms that's why he's so special. P.S. my son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he's smart and creative like his parents," she added.

"Regardless if he's gay or straight, when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what".

