American rapper Kanye West holds first event as the U.S. presidential candidate

Earlier this month, American rapper Kanye West had announced that he would be running for the U.S presidential elections. Taking to his Twitter account, West wrote- "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION." (sic)

And now, taking to his Instagram, he shared a video where he could be seen holding his first event as the presidential candidate. He captioned it- "First rally us." (sic) Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram First rally ðºð¸ #kanyewest A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyew.est) onJul 19, 2020 at 6:03pm PDT

The event was attended by the registered guests only. Last week, the rapper qualified to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

West needed to collect 10,000 signatures by Monday afternoon to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. He tweeted out a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed. Have a look at his tweet:

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

West, who announced his White House campaign on the fourth of July, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission last week, listing"BDY" — the Birthday Party — as his party affiliation, reports Politico news.

West's late entry to the campaign trail comes as Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 15 points, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday.

The rapper had dropped a hint last year, around November 2019, that he could be running for the presedential elcections soon, according to a report by the Daily Mail newspaper.

