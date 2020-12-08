Amid controversy, the switch-hit gets Sourav Ganguly's backing

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell's switch-hit which has courted controversy, has now received the backing of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Last week, former Australia skipper Ian Chappell said the switch-hit is unfair to bowlers and the fielding team and suggested the ICC to ban the shot.

"The game has moved on, so I don't see we can take away this popular stroke from the modern-day batsmen," Ganguly said.

The former India captain was amassed to see the power of Maxwell, who played a switch-hit shot for his six at the Manuka Oval, Canberra during the third ODI against India last week. "You require a lot of strength to play such courageous shot. Apart from timing and feet movement, a lot of other things are required to play this stroke," he said.

A switch-hit involves the batsman changing from right-hand to left-hand or vice-versa.

Asked to name other players who mastered the art of switch-hitting, Ganguly said: "Kevin Pietersen was the first to play this shot. Also David Warner's name should come here. It's a very good shot if you can hit it nicely."

