Amidst rift rumours, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to set partnership record

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate a wicket

Two of India's best ODI batsman currently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are just 27 runs away from creating a partnership record. The duo will have a chance to break the record in the third ODI between India and West Indies.

Rohit Sharma will also eye another record as he needs 26 runs to go past Yuvraj Singh to become the seventh-highest Indian scorer in ODI cricket. In the second ODI of the series, Virat Kohli went past Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

The left-handed Yuvraj Singh ended his ODI career with 8,701 runs whereas Rohit Sharma currently has 8,676 runs.

In the third ODI to be played between India and West Indies, spinner Kuldeep Yadav would also look to create a record. The left-arm spinner currently has 96 wickets in 53 ODIs and if he manages to take a four-wicket haul, he will become the fastest Indian bowler to scalp 100 ODI wickets.

Mohammad Shami is currently the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets as he achieved the feat from just 56 matches.

Before the start of India-West Indies series, there were reports suggesting a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

However, at the pre-departure press conference, Virat Kohli denied the reports saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."

"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.

India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second ODI by 59 runs. The first ODI was washed out due to rain.

