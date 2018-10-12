Amitabh Bachchan receives an emotional gift from makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

regional-cinema

Yesterday, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan's Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, released the first look of his character, Gosayi Venkanna. Producer Ram Charan shared the motion poster and wrote, "Take immense pride in introducing the legend of Indian cinema Shri Amitabh Bachchan as Guru Gosayi Venkanna on his special day (sic)." This was their birthday gift to Big B who turned 76 yesterday. Venkanna was the guru of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Amitabh Bachchan had also shared the look of his character earlier this year.

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! à°®à±Âà°Âà°¾à°¸à±Âà°Âà°¾à°°à±Âà°¤à±Â à°ªà°¨à°¿ à°Âà±Âà°¯à°¡à°Â à°Âà±Âà°°à°µà°Â pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

The teaser tells the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before then the First War of Independence in 1857. Superstar Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role. The film, which is directed by Surender Reddy, also stars Nayanthara and Amitabh Bachchan.

