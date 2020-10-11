An Honest Entrepreneur in the Business of Gold, Guruji Kailashraigar

Kailash, a skilled and proficient business man from a Marwadi family has established his niche in the field of Jewellery sector. Born and bought up in Mumbai he had a dream of having his own business. In the year 1971 he set up the gold shop. Working day and night for doing the best business. He believes in the idea of customer satisfaction and makes all the efforts to see the customer happy. Doing the business with a lot of honesty and transparency, he has maintained the quality of goods since the past forty-nine years. He truly believes in the concept of work is worship.

The day begins at his shop in the morning and ends there in the evening. After a hard day’s work, he feels content about making the customer happy. The shop offers jewellery in both types of designs, modern and traditional. He takes a lot of interest in bringing a new design on the table. The clients are also very happy looking at the new collections. While dealing with the vendors also he has been honest in the dealings. In the business of precious gold trust is the most important factor.

Kailash has gained this trust after building each and every brick with hard work, while sealing it with honesty. The old clients come back to him because they know, he will never cheat them in any way, be it the cost or even the weight of jewellery. Selling beautiful jewellery designs to the customers while maintaining quality and integrity. The gold is sourced out from credible dealers making sure that that is no compromise on quality.

The employees at his shop are treated well. He strongly believes that if the staff is happy, they will serve the customers well. The staff members who have been with him from a very long time, have become like family to him. They share sweets on happy occasions, during chai breaks they share jokes and effortless talking.

Today he has a dream of growing his business far and wide. And is also working toward it, making new designs that would interest the customer. Seeking joy in small things and believing in God, he has taken the path of honesty. For him clients are a way of reaching to God. He serves them well trying to give them the best service and best products. Even the employees are very happy to be a part of his shop.

The clients are mostly repeat clients who regularly purchase from him. Since the date he started the business has flourished due to word of mouth. During olden times there was no publicity, still he managed to gain many clients because of what he provided. Today as well the client base is growing. There are many esteemed customers today which he deals with on a regular basis. Yet he is a humble person who believes in helping other people and keeps humanity at the highest pedestal.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever