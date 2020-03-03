Anand Mahindra praises Akshay Kumar for uplifting transgender community

Business magnate and former Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter to shower praises on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for donating Rs. 1.5 crores to build a transgender home in India. The 64-year-old business veteran took to Twitter and wrote: This is my Monday morning booster shot. Bravo Akshay Kumar, you have the status to change the status of the marginalised.

This is my Monday morning booster shot. Bravo @akshaykumar You have the status to change the status of the marginalised...ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ https://t.co/BSOJ9jo2dK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 2, 2020

On March 1, Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence took to Facebook to announce the good news that the Bollywood superstar donated Rs 1.5 crore to build a home for transgender people in Chennai. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb. The film is directed by none other than Raghava Lawrence!

While the news created quite a storm with netizens appreciating the efforts of the actor, even Anand Mahindra couldn't hold back and took to Twitter to shower heaps of praises on the Sooryavanshi actor. While re-tweeting a post featuring Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra said, "Akshay Kumar, you have the status to change the status of the marginalised.

Mahindra also said that the good news brightened up his Monday morning. The post, which was shared on Monday has gone viral since then garnering nearly 15,000 likes and about 1,500 re-tweets. Soon, Mahindra's followers took to the post to laud the superstar for his generosity.

One user wrote, "Bade Dilwala megastar Akshay Kumar," while another user commented, "Legend Superstar of Indian cinema!!" While a third user said, "Nice example of a human being."

