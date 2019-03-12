Ananya Birla's 'bulletproof hearts' photos in Sabyasachi lehenga have gone viral

famous-personalities

Recently, Ananya Birla stunned everyone with her radiant look in a pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai

Ananya Birla with her family at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding bash in Mumbai

Singer and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share a series of photos where she is seen donning a black Sabyasachi lehenga. Ananya looks chic and stunning in an all black lehenga by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Ananya's look in an all-black attire is all over the internet and we can't stop gushing over her chic avatar. Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in the Sabyasachi lehenga which intricately embroidered with silver and golden motifs. With the black lehenga, Ananya wore a printed choli with floral designs and a simple, matching netted dupatta.

For her jewellery, Ananya opted for a simple necklace and simple make-up. She tied her hair in a puffy ponytail, which enhanced her look. The most striking part of Ananya's look in the black lehenga by Sabyasachi was her bold and beautiful avatar. In one of the photos, Ananya is seen flaunting her tattoos of which one reads 'Bulletproof hearts' with a plus sign in a bracket.

Just a few days ago, Ananya Birla walked in with her family to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding which was held at the Jio World Centre, BKC. Ananya chose a radiant pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi and carried the lehenga with oomph!



Singer Ananya Birla looked radiant in a poppy pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee!

At the time, Ananya also took to Instagram to share her look on the wedding night and the pictures are mesmerising. Here's a look:

Ananya has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashionista choices. She has definitely left an imprint on our minds with her fashion sense and beautiful choices. And, in the latest photos shared by Ananya, the singer-entrepreneur definitely looks bold, beautiful and fearless!

