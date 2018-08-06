Andhra man throws 3 children in river

crime

According to police, the bodies of the three boys were seen floating in Niva river

In a shocking incident, a man killed his three children by throwing them into a river after a fight with his wife in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. According to police, the bodies of the three boys were seen floating in Niva river.

The children were identified as Puneet, 6, Sanjay, 3, and Rahul (3 months). Venkateshwarlu, a truck driver, allegedly killed the children after a fight with his second wife Amaravathy. He had married Amaravathy seven years ago as his first wife could not have children. A habitual drunkard, Venkateshwarlu used to frequently quarrel with Amaravathy. After a fight a few days ago, she went to her parents' home in Diguvapalli village.

He went to the house on Sunday to bring her back. Amaravathy told the police that since she was not ready to go with him, he had an argument and left with all the children. On the way to his village, he allegedly threw the children in the river on Sunday. Police have launched a hunt for Venkateshwarlu.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever