Andre Harrell, Uptown Records founder, passes away at 59
The details of his death are not known yet. The 49-year-old DJ took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late label founder and wrote: "Truly heartbroken. Rest peacefully, Andre Harrell."
Andre Harrell, the founder of the popular American record label 'Uptown Records,' has died at the age of 59. The demise of the music mogul was first announced by DJ D-Nice on his Instagram live early Saturday morning, Billboard reported.
The details of his death are not known yet. The 49-year-old DJ took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late label founder and wrote: "Truly heartbroken. Rest peacefully, Andre Harrell."
The record producer was raised in New York and started his music career in the early 80s. The influential R&B and hip-hop label 'Uptown Records' rose to prominence in the late '80s with some early hits from rap group 'Heavy D & The Boyz', R&B singer Al B. Sure! and more.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe