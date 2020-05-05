Andre Russell on missing IPL 2020: I would have been enjoying the good vibes in India

West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell recently spoke about missing the IPL 2020 on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected. Russell said, "It's not a situation that anyone would want to be in. It is affecting the whole world, and it is affecting me, preventing me from hitting those sixes and do what I do best. I would have been in India right now enjoying the atmosphere and all the good vibes there, but we have to stay as safe as we can at the moment."

Andre Russell talked about the thrill he experiences while playing IPL in India. Russell said, "Let me confess something, IPL is where I get the most goosebumps. I get that in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) as well, but when it comes to playing in the IPL, especially at Eden Gardens, there is no comparison to that crowd. When I walk out before facing a ball, the welcome I get is love, and yes it puts pressure on me. But it's a good kind of pressure."

Andre Russell made his debut in IPL in 2012 when he played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In 2014, Russell was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders and has never looked back. He has been a key batsman in the KKR line-up winning the highest strike rate in the tournament in 2019 at 205.

