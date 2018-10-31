Andres Iniesta signs major sponsorship deal with Japanese footwear brand

football

The deal was announced at a press conference today in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the brandâs vision to expand its football business and reach more audiences across Asia and beyond

Andres Iniesta

Today ASICS announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Spanish football star Andrés Iniesta. The announcement follows the player’s recent high-profile move to Japanese club, Vissel-Kobe.

The deal was announced at a press conference today in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the brand’s vision to expand its football business and reach more audiences across Asia and beyond. Iniesta is respected by fans around the world for his playing style and sportsmanship - qualities that closely align with the ASICS brand identity.

Iniesta says: “I am extremely excited to be part of the ASICS family, a brand that embodies similar values and beliefs to myself as a sportsperson. I am committed to inspiring others to move more, as well as elevating the game from grassroots levels in Japan to bridge the gap between Asian football and the rest of the world. I believe this move is another positive step in making this happen.”

Motoi OYAMA, Chairman and CEO, Representative Director ASICS Corporation says: “We’re thrilled to be working with Iniesta as an incredible talent and an inspiration to the industry and fans across the globe. Everything that Iniesta stands for both on and off the pitch, make him the perfect fit for not only ASICS football, but as a brand ambassador for ASICS’ philosophy rooted in in our tagline I MOVE ME™. We have already had great success in the football category with our sponsorship of Vissel-Kobe and we hope to continue with this partnership deal.”

The football player will support the brand through product placement and promotions, as a nod to the brand’s growing focus on the football category across Asia, as well delivery of I MOVE ME™ brand tagline. As part of the expansion, ASICS and Iniesta will work together on future product development, set to reach consumers in Japan, followed by China and the rest of the world.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever