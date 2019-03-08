Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2 gets new release date

hollywood

Walt Disney Studios has announced Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will hit theatres on October 18, 2019. The fantasy adventure is moving its release date up by seven months. It had previously been slated to debut on May 29, 2020, reported Variety.

The new date pits the second part of 'Maleficent' against an untitled film from horror-maker Blumhouse. It will also have to contend with the second weekends of 'The Adams Family,' the adaptation of Donna Tartt's 'The Goldfinch,' 'Zombieland 2,' and 'Gemini Man,' a futuristic thriller that unites Will Smith and Ang Lee.

In the film, Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the villainous enchantress Maleficent. The cast also includes Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville, who appeared in the first instalment, as well as franchise newcomers Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, Harris Dickinson, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Joachim RÃ¸nning ('Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales') directs from a screenplay by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster. The first 'Maleficent' was a box office smash minting USD 758.5 million globally on a budget of USD 180 million when it released in 2014.

