Angry chef poured boiling oil on customer who complained of delayed order

crime

The chef alleged that he threw the boiling oil on the man's face after the latter used abusive language

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A businessman, who was waiting at his table for his food order, suffered serious burn injuries on his face after a chef at a restaurant threw hot oil on him. The alleged incident occurred at Hotel Harmain in Chandrayangutta area of Hyderabad on Friday.

According to the India Times, the businessman identified as Mohammed Bin Bakshadi went to the restaurant and ordered puri for his breakfast. He was informed to wait for 15-minutes for his order. However, even after waiting for half-an-hour, the food wasn't served. The customer became annoyed and shouted at the manager and chef for the delay. An argument broke out between the chef and the customer. The chef took boiling oil from the pan and threw it on the customer's face.

The customer suffered serious burn injuries after the incident. He then approached the police and registered a complaint against the chef. During the investigation, the chef alleged that he threw the boiling oil on the man's face after the latter used abusive language.

Reportedly, the chef has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him.

In another case, a 37-year-old man was attacked by his wife and brother in law just outside Railway Quarters at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Sion. The attack took place around 1 pm in the afternoon on Wednesday. According to initial reports, The victim identified as Dinesh Nair (37) was first attacked by his wife with chilly powder and then her brother with a sharp blade. The victim has been rushed to Sion Hospital and the cops are investigating the case.

The Police managed to arrest the victim's wife, Saranya Dinesh Nadar (27), a resident at Sion Koliwada MHADA building and Kalyani David Nadar(23), Saranya's sister. The accused wanted in this case are David Nadar, Kalyani's husband and Saranya's Father.

