This hijabi blogger wore a white gown for her wedding

Earlier this month, when hijabi blogger Anha Shaikh shared snapshots from her wedding on Instagram, none of her 286K fans were prepared to watch her walk down the aisle in a white gown. The gown was fashionable but modest, and so, Shaikh says, convincing her family was easy. "Muslims wear white on Fridays for prayers and personally too, white is my thing because it represents purity. Even my new home is themed around the shade. I wanted my wedding gown to be light; it made me feel beautiful." The 22-year-old's blogging niche is "modest fashion" and she knew a lot of hijab girls would be looking up to her. Incidentally, actor Sana Khan who tied the knot with Gujarat-based religious scholar Mufti Anaas last week, also wore a white gown for a private reception.

Shaikh's hunt for the perfect wedding gown began during the lockdown and scouting for designers online was far from easy. Her search ended with Bhandup-based designer, Smitha Mascarenhas, who gave her a few options before Shaikh selected the final one. "Most Muslim brides prefer high neck and long sleeves. I always listen to the bride. It doesn't matter what faith she belongs to. She should feel special and comfortable on her big day," she adds. Mascarenhas' service Helens' Beautiful Brides provides gowns on rent and for purchase. The rentals start at R2,500 for photoshoots, including veil, gloves, tiara and petticoat.

Sadaf Shaikh, a 28-year-old writer, was familiar with the culture of donning white gowns, given her mother's Persian roots. But, from her father's Sunni Muslim tradition, she was only the second girl to opt for a white gown. The first being a cousin who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, where white gowns are part of wedding customs. But her family welcomed the decision. "Besides, it was a fair compromise as I wore a bedazzled lehenga for the nikaah at home [complete with a passa] to placate my parents. For the reception, I wore a gown to fulfil my vision of a white wedding," says Shaikh.

Interestingly, her wedding look mood board had an image of Solange Knowles' Stéphane Rolland pantsuit that she wore to her own wedding in 2014, and Zendaya's Berluti suit, which had also been worn by Michael B Jordan at some point. "My mother was flabbergasted, so we had to find a middle ground. I added some gothic flair to my white wedding gown and wore Doc Marten's as a nod to my rebelliousness," she adds.



Masuma Beiki, who tied the knot with Telugu actor Ali Reza in 2018, chose a wedding gown with shorter sleeves to show off her mehendi

Shaikh's idea for a white wedding was far removed from regular Muslim weddings in India. "All over the world, Muslims get married with just as much fervour and celebration as other religions. It's only in India that brides are expected to be demure. So, I incorporated everything I'd ever dreamed of—I entered the venue to the sound of my favourite song, we had vows and speeches by friends and family, there was cake and a first dance." The couple preferred to walk around and meet guests casually instead of staying put on stage "and make a spectacle of ourselves."

Shaikh chose a long veil instead of a hijab. The hairclips were also custom-made from Karleo Studio, Mahim, that designed the gown. "The delicate hairclips were gorgeous and because I wore no other jewellery except clip-on earrings, they added that bridal element to my look," she thinks.



Designers Karan Berry and Leon Vaz

Designers Karan Berry and Leon Vaz of Karleo Studio say Muslim brides they have designed for have chosen a high neck with collar or no collars and full or three-fourth sleeves. "A beautiful long veil to go with it makes it all the more dreamy. However, you can't generalise—a bride is free to choose her style and silhouette. The only difference in designing for a Catholic bride and a Muslim one is that in the religious context, the latter prefers a conservative look, but elegant nonetheless. We as designers love the combination of these sensibilities." The prices for their gowns begin at Rs 50,000.

Telegu actor Ali Reza's wedding to air hostess and longtime girlfriend Masuma Beiki two years ago, was a modern affair but the idea of a white gown stemmed from her Iranian roots. "We wear white for our weddings—either a gown or saree, and green or red for the mehendi and nikaah ceremony. If the family is old school, some wear a hijab, too. I didn't. Also, I wanted to show off my mehendi, so I chose shorter sleeves. I wanted a Ball Barbie gown with crinoline and a long veil. Since we are from Iran, I got my headgear from there and wore a diamond set to match the dress," says Beiki, adding that Silver Queen and Saloni in Santa Cruz stock good options for accessories, provided you have the patience to look.



Ziya Tanvir, 22, who is to marry next February, says she was inspired by Princess Diana's wedding gown

Ziya Tanvir, a 22-year-old from Mumbai, has done enough R&D on wedding accessories to be able to rattle off names of establishments that offer a raw deal. "Being Muslims on Mohammed Ali Road, Little Black Hijab and the Hijab Haul on Instagram are great places to start with." For her upcoming wedding in February, Tanvir will be wearing a white gown with the hijab. "As long as my attire is modest, I am allowed to wear whatever I wish. My maternal side being Catholic, I have attended several white weddings and seen brides in gowns to want one too. Besides, I've always been in awe of Princess Diana's fairytale wedding dress."

