Anjum Rajabali and Shoojit Sircar offer you a fresh insight into the world of cinema

A free session by Anjum Rajabali and Shoojit Sircar intends to offer fresh insight into the world of cinema



Shoojit Sircar

The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) is organising an event where professionals from the film and television industries share their experiences, for which they've invited award-winning artistes, Shoojit Sircar and Anjum Rajabali. Although they haven't collaborated for a film yet, the two will come together to talk about their experiences.

Both Sircar and Rajabali have distinct styles while pursuing their craft, which are clearly reflected in their films, and have worked with popular names including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to name a few.



Anjum Rajabali­

Sircar has directed films with unique stories such as Piku, Madras Cafe and Vicky Donor, and his recent film, October, featuring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, received popular and critical acclaim. Rajabali, on the other hand, is a screenwriter of movies like Ghulam, Raajneeti, Aarakshan and Satyagraha, which have explored themes such as reservation and politics. This event will be a day-long talk.

ON: May 19, 2.30 pm onwards

AT: Iskcon auditorium, Juhu.

CALL: 65164283

