Anna Faris and Chris Pratt finalise divorce

hollywood

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have finalised their divorce after announcing separation last year

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have finalised their divorce after announcing separation last year. Sources told TMZ, the former couple will share the custody of their six-year-old son, Jack. As far as the property settlement is concerned, they have a prenup.

Faris' lawyer Laura Wasser asked the judge Monday to remove the case from the court system and have a private judge handle the case instead. The couple were married for eight years. Both are rumoured to be in new relationships.

While Faris, 41, is speculated to be dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, Pratt, 39, is being linked to with Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine. While the two continue to maintain a friendly relationship and take care of their son together, they have moved on in the relationship department. Anna has been spotted with boyfriend Michael Barrett on numerous occasions and Pratt is currently dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.

