Anna Kendrick's Twitter account gets hacked

Actress Anna Kendrick became the latest victim of social media hacking as her official Twitter account was hacked for a brief period, and posted a series of offensive tweets. On Saturday, starting around 5:26 p.m., a series of tweets were sent out to Kendrick's over 7 million followers using offensive language and racial slurs, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

There were approximately thirty tweets. Additionally, the website on the account was changed to "Thug.org". The posts caught the attention of social media users, who started commenting that Kendrick's account was compromised. The "Pitch Perfect" actor's Instagram account was unaffected.

After almost an hour, the tweets were deleted and the website on Kendrick's account reverted back to the page for her paperback book of personal essays, titled "Scrappy Little Nobody".

Later, Kendrick's representative confirmed that the account was hacked, and has now been secured.

