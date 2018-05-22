Antoine Griezmann will be welcomed at Barcelona: Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi has welcomed the idea of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann joining him at the Camp Nou. "Obviously, I like Griezmann," Messi told told RAC 1 radio



FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi has welcomed the idea of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann joining him at the Camp Nou. "Obviously, I like Griezmann," Messi told told RAC 1 radio.

Messi went on to say that Griezmann is one of the best in the business at the moment. "He is one of the best players at the moment. There is a lot of talk about it, but I don't know if he is coming or not. We are used to the best players coming here, and Griezmann is one of the best."

The Frenchman, 27, has been widely linked with a switch to Barca this summer. According to AS, Messi has also dialled Griezmann's number saying he would be welcome in the dressing room should he decide to move to Barcelona. Griezmann, meanwhile, was whistled by some Atletico fans as he came on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw at home against Eibar on Saturday.

