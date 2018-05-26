Anupam Kher clocks 34 yrs in film industry

Anupam Kher will be seen playing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in "The Accidental Prime Minister"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who began his film career in 1984 with 'Saaransh', completed 34 years in the film industry. The 63-year-old took to social media to celebrate the milestone with a video message for his fans.

And I complete 34 years in movies. #Saaransh, my first film was released on 25th of May, 1984. It has been an amazing journey so far. My ups and downs have taught me so much about people, life and entertainment business. Thank you @MaheshNBhatt Saab.ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #34YearsOfSaaransh pic.twitter.com/gPNh5UlJd8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2018

Along with the clip he wrote, 'And I complete 34 years in movies. #Saaransh, my first film was released on 25th of May, 1984. It has been an amazing journey so far. My ups and downs have taught me so much about people, life and entertainment business. Thank you @MaheshNBhatt Saab. #34YearsOfSaaransh'

'I was 28-year-old when I played the role of a 65-year-old professor in 'Saaransh'. Everyone had told me that this was the worst decision of my professional life. As an actor, I was almost on the streets and homeless. But, I knew the role would be a defining moment in my life and it turned out to be like that,' the 'A Wednesday' star said in the video.

He then thanked film's director Mahesh Bhatt for his faith in him. Kher even expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers for their love. On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen playing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in "The Accidental Prime Minister".

