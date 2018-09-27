Anushka Sharma has changed me inside out, says Virat Kohli

cricket

Virat Kohli posted Anushka's picture and wrote: The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds.

Anushka Sharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has never shied away from praising his actor wife Anushka Sharma. And he did again a day after receiving the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Yesterday, he posted Anushka's picture (above) on Instagram and wrote: "The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate."

Virat Kohli had posted another picture with wife Anushka Sharma a few days back from a restaurant in Delhi. The couple were seeing enjoying a delicious meal with family and friends at the restaurant called Nueva, which is partly owned by Virat Kohli himself.

Virat Kohli will be most likely joining the Indian team for the home series against West Indies.

