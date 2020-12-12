Search

Anushka Sharma misses hubby Virat Kohli on third wedding anniversary

Updated: 12 December, 2020 14:12 IST | Agencies |

India cricket captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma Instagrammed this picture (below) for her 44.4 million followers to wish hubby on their third wedding anniversary

India cricket captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma Instagrammed a picture for her 44.4 million followers to wish hubby on their third wedding anniversary. She wrote: "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us. Miss you."

 
 
 
Meanwhile, Kohli, who is in Australia, Instagrammed a throwback picture of their wedding for his 83.3 million followers and captioned it: "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

 
 
 
In 2017, the couple tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy and are expecting their first child in January.

First Published: 12 December, 2020 12:36 IST

