Anushka Sharma misses hubby Virat Kohli on third wedding anniversary

India cricket captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma Instagrammed a picture for her 44.4 million followers to wish hubby on their third wedding anniversary. She wrote: "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us. Miss you."

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is in Australia, Instagrammed a throwback picture of their wedding for his 83.3 million followers and captioned it: "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

In 2017, the couple tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy and are expecting their first child in January.

