Apple inks content deal with Oprah Winfrey

Popular TV host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey has signed a multi-year deal with tech giant Apple to create original content for the company. The company released a statement but they did not disclose much about the terms of the deal, including its valuation. "Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," Apple said.

"Winfrey's projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple," it added. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant fought hard with its rivals, including Netflix and Amazon, to land a deal with the 64-year-old media mogul as part of plans to launch its own streaming service.

The pact includes everything from film, TV, applications, books and other content that could easily be distributed on Apple's all-encompassing platform. Under the deal with Winfrey, she will remain chief executive of cable channel OWN, which she launched in 2011 in partnership with Discovery. Winfrey in December extended her contract with OWN through 2025, OWN and Apple said. Under her contract with OWN, Winfrey can appear on camera on other platforms on a limited basis.

