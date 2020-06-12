Search

AR Rahman to co-produce Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film, No Land's Man

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 15:25 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Helmed by Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film chronicles a South Asian man's journey in the US.

AR Rahman has come on board as composer and co-producer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's international film, No Land's Man. Helmed by Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film chronicles a South Asian man's journey in the US. 

On Thursday, Siddiqui shared the news on social media and wrote, "It’s a pleasure to have the Maestro of Music @arrahman Co-Producing and doing the music of my film #NoLand’sMan directed by #MostofaSarwarFarooki"

The cast includes Australian theatre artiste Megan Mitchell and Bangladeshi musician Tahsan Rahman Khan. The film is based on actor-writer Aasif Mandvi's 2014 book of the same name.

